Thinkific Raises $22M to Meet Surging Demand in Online Courses

The financing comes at a time when the online course market (forecasted in 2019 to be worth $350B by 2025) has rapidly accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since March, Thinkific has seen a 200% increase in online courses being created on its platform. Online training is skyrocketing across every industry – from solo-preneurs teaching guitar fundamentals, business coaching, and fitness training, to large organizations like commerce platform, Shopify, and social media platform, Hootsuite, who use Thinkific to teach their customers about entrepreneurship and social media.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we’re seeing entrepreneurs use Thinkific to not only survive, but truly thrive,” said Greg. “Even before the pandemic hit, we were witnessing significant growth, but we’ve now seen the course creation industry change forever. A massive number of entrepreneurs are rapidly moving their offline businesses online to deliver exceptional teaching experiences to a new global audience. We’re also seeing a significant increase in the number of well-established businesses building out online training as a new revenue driver.”

Greg launched Thinkific in 2012 after discovering first-hand how difficult it was to create his own online course business. Today, over 50,000 entrepreneurs and businesses from virtually every industry use Thinkific to create and sell their own online courses. Together, they’ve educated more than 25 million people from 190 countries. “Not only are millions of people learning new skills, but our course creators are generating substantial revenues and building large, profitable businesses all on the Thinkific platform,” said Greg. This year, revenue earned by Thinkific course creators surpassed $650M, and this revenue is expected to more than double to over $1.5 billion by the end of 2021.