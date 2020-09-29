The Woman Who Invented Gender Reveal Parties Regrets It

Another perfect week where nothing went wrong and everything was totally fine! It’s also time for a new episode of Not Great With Scaachi Koul !

This week, we talk to Jenna Karvunidis, the woman who popularized gender-reveal parties more than a decade ago. These days, however, she regrets it big-time. We also chat with writer Thomas Page McBee — a trans man who writes about masculinity — about how gender-reveal parties became even more binary in order to make cis straight men feel more comfortable participating.

Finally, we take a brief tour through J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments and whether you can still read her books. (Sure! I guess! If you must!)

Got something good to tell the show? Email us at [email protected], or find Scaachi Koul on Twitter or Instagram.