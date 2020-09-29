The ‘Starters for every Wild Card game’ quiz

The strangest regular season in MLB history is officially in the books, and now the 16 (yes, 16) teams that made the playoffs are ready to get the wild card round off and running. In addition to the extra teams in the postseason, each Wild Card series will now be a best of three instead of just a winner-take-all game. The American League is up first, with four games today. Then, on Wednesday, buckle up and keep a pot of coffee handy as all 16 teams will be in action. The complete MLB playoff schedule can be found here.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. MLB instituted a wild card game in each league beginning in 2012. Since then, 32 pitchers have taken the mound for their teams in said game. So with that in mind, how many of those 32 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!