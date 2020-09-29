The Boys in the Band: Zachary Quinto calls working with college friend Matt Bomer ‘beautiful’

Quinto, who is best known for his roles in Heroes, American Horror Story and the rebooted Star Trek movies, is one of an ensemble of gay actors starring as the leads in the new film, which adapts for the screen Mart Crowley’s acclaimed play.

Speaking to The Independent, Quinto said that working with the cast (which includes Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver) created “an incredible feeling of connection and community”.

“There was a kind of freedom and a kind of trust that existed between all of us, because of who we are, and the journeys that we’ve all had. I mean, I went to college with Matt Bomer. I remember us, you know, 20 plus years ago, talking about our experiences and both coming out.

“I didn’t come out in my own life until after college, if I consider ‘coming out’ the moment when I shared that aspect of myself with my family. But I started to come out in college, you know, so Matt and I shared that journey together. Gosh, I remember Matt’s college girlfriend, you know?

“So to be able to show up every night and collaborate in this way with people who I’ve known in one way or another for many, many years, whether it’s professionally or personally, there’s something really beautiful about that, and something that really deepens the experience on a personal and creative level.”

Netflix’s The Boys in the Band follows a successful 2018 revival of the play on Broadway, which featured the same cast. In 2019, the play won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto in Netflix’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ (Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison also star in the film.