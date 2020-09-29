The Bachelorette Season 16: Meet Clare Crawley’s Suitors

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 16 is around the corner and Clare Crawley will have her chance to find love when 31 strapping men compete for her heart. ABC has finally released the names, ages, occupations, and photos for the lucky bachelors so you can start making your picks for first impression roses, front runners, and villains early.

Of course, this season will work a little differently with Tayshia Adams reportedly taking over the titular role of the show shortly into the season. So you’ll have to look out for who might make a good fit for her as well! There are plenty of Blakes, Zac/Zachs, and Tylers from you to choose from, so let’s meet these guys already.