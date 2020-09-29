The 25 most important people in the 2020 MLB postseason

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire

Speaking of young teams looking to make a big statement in October, enter the White Sox. Chicago went all out last off-season to put together a team capable of ending a long postseason drought, and they’ll enter October as a team nobody will want to play. Their right handed swinging first baseman, Jose Abreu, came over from Cuba prior to the 2014 season and has been one of the most dominant run producers in the sport from the moment he first took the field. Today will be the first opportunity he gets to strut his stuff in the playoffs, and after leading the Majors with 60 RBI, the Southsiders will count on him to continue that level of production.