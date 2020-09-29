The 25 most important people in the 2020 MLB postseason

The craziest, wackiest, most interesting playoffs in MLB history begin today. Let’s look at 25 individuals who will define the zany postseason we’re about to witness.
The Yankees’ $324 million man was very good in 2020, but he was not quite as dominant as he was in Houston a year ago. While the right hander’s 2.84 ERA and 0.96 WHIP were strong, only Detroit’s Matt Boyd and the Pirates’ Trevor Williams served up more long balls than Cole during the regular season. After a slow start he did find his rhythm down the stretch, allowing only three earned runs in 27 September innings. New York will have their ace on the mound in game one against the Indians, and his performance will go a long way in determining how far they’ll be able to go this October.
Bellinger hit .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBI last year, and shortly after the campaign ended he was deservedly named National League MVP. The Dodger’s superstar has struggled to back that production up in 2020, however. In 56 games he slashed just .239/.333/.455 with only 22 extra-base hits, and for LA to finally capture their elusive World Series championship, they’ll need him to step it up.
Snitker’s Braves have now won the NL East for three years running, but they have very little to show for it in terms of postseason success. As the number two seed on the senior circuit Atlanta is yet again one of the favorites to represent the National League in the Fall Classic, but they’ll also enter October with something to prove. It won’t soon be forgotten that the Braves allowed an incredible 10 runs in a winner take all NLDS game five against St. Louis last year.
San Diego’s budding superstar is well on his way to becoming the next face of our sport. The young shortstop is the definition of a five tool talent, and he makes just about everything on the baseball diamond appear effortless. Through the first half of the truncated regular season he was probably in the lead for NL MVP, but a rough September thwarted those thoughts. Tatis hit just .208 in the season’s final month, and on a team with rich postseason aspirations, he’ll have to get hot in a hurry.
Speaking of young teams looking to make a big statement in October, enter the White Sox. Chicago went all out last off-season to put together a team capable of ending a long postseason drought, and they’ll enter October as a team nobody will want to play. Their right handed swinging first baseman, Jose Abreu, came over from Cuba prior to the 2014 season and has been one of the most dominant run producers in the sport from the moment he first took the field. Today will be the first opportunity he gets to strut his stuff in the playoffs, and after leading the Majors with 60 RBI, the Southsiders will count on him to continue that level of production.
For all the talk surrounding the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole entering New York’s first round series with the Indians, the best pitcher in the series-and league in general-is in the other dugout. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber is going to unanimously win AL Cy Young in a few weeks, after dominating to the tune of a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts. His 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings led the sport, and in a best of three series the winner of the Cole/Bieber showdown could ultimately determine whose team advances.
Bieber’s former teammate is probably going to win the Cy Young award in the National League this season, as Trevor Bauer was absolutely phenomenal in his first full year on the other side of Ohio. The Reds’ ace worked to a tremendous 1.73 ERA with an 0.79 WHIP in 11 starts, while impressively tossing two complete game shutouts. He certainly earned himself a fortune in free-agency this winter, but first he’ll be tasked with leading Cincinnati into a first round duel with Atlanta.
The Blue Jays’ second generation big leaguers have certainly garnered more national attention than Hernandez, but the power hitting outfielder has quietly been perhaps Toronto’s most productive hitter. The Dominican Republic native slashed .289/.340/.579 while crushing 16 homers and adding seven doubles. If the ‘Jays are going to have any chance of upsetting Tampa Bay, they’ll need the right handed slugger to deliver a couple more timely long balls.
With all of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres absent from the Yankees’ line-up due to injuries for much of 2020, the right handed swinging Voit was an absolute godsend for the Bombers. In 213 at-bats he crushed a Major League high 22 homers, and in the American League only Chicago’s Jose Abreu drove in more runs. New York will need him to continue swinging the bat at an elite level.
This time last year the Astros boasted the most feared rotation trio in the game in Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, and Zack Greinke. Things have changed in a hurry, however. Cole is now in the Bronx and Verlander is undergoing Tommy John surgery, leaving a plethora of pressure on the shoulder’s of Greinke. The righty was not at the top of his game during the regular season, pitching to a 4.03 ERA across 12 starts, and he’ll have to be much better in the playoffs if Houston is going to go on a run this October.
Similarly to the aforementioned Bellnger, Yelich is a recent NL MVP who struggled to find any level of consistency during the regular season. Participating in all but two of the Brewers’ contests, Yelich incredibly hit just .205 in an even 200 at-bats. He did connect for 12 long balls and his .356 OBP was certainly respectable. After sneaking into the playoffs as the number eight seed in the NL though, Milwaukee will need much, much more if they want to have any chance of upsetting the Dodgers.
The Yankees have been chasing their 28th championship since 2009, enduring several heart breaking October defeats in the process. Their skipper deserves a world of credit for keeping this team together amidst a rash of injuries that threatened to derail their campaign all together. Unfortunately that will all be forgotten if the Bombers fall flat in the playoffs, as in New York it’s always World Series or bust.
Oakland’s rookie left hander was not their best starting pitcher in 2020–that distinction belongs to right hander Chris Bassitt–but he is the one manager Bob Melvin tabbed to take the ball in game one against the White Sox. Chicago boats a dangerous right handed heavy line-up, and in a short three game series the first game is imperative. The Athletics need the 23-year-old to come up big.
Things did not go according to plan for the 2016 NL MVP in 2020. Limited to only 34 games, Bryant hit a paltry .206 with only four home runs. In 131 at-bats he disappointingly struck out 40 times. His frustration came to a head the other day when he uncharacteristically snapped at his critics. The Cubs were really good during the regular season without him contributing much, and if Bryant can get it together in a hurry they could be dangerous.
The Braves selected Anderson #3 overall in the 2016 draft and while they didn’t necessarily expect him to play such a critical role so soon, all of the sudden his time is now. In six late season starts following his promotion, the righty posted an eye opening 1.95 ERA in 32.1 innings, and he’s going to have to be every bit as good against dangerous offensive line-ups for the Braves to go where they want to.
Goldschmidt is supposed to be the focal point of St. Louis’ offensive attack, but he was not quite as dangerous in 2020 as he fans have grown accustomed to. While his .304/.417/.466 slash line was tremendous, the right handed hitting first baseman cleared the fence only six times in 191 at-bats. The Cardinals face a tough Padres team in the first round, and if they’re going to survive that series and attempt to make a run, they’ll need Goldschmidt to be a productive run producer.
The Marlins don’t necessarily have the talent to match up with the Cubs in the 1st round, but their dynamic young right hander could prove to be an X factor capable of closing the gap. Following his late August promotion, Miami’s prize return in their J.T. Realmuto trade with the Phillies showed immense potential. In seven starts he finished with a strong 3.46 ERA and even threw a complete game.
Tampa Bay has been the best run organization in baseball for a long time, and entering the postseason they’re going to have a tough time sliding under the radar any longer. The Rays finished with the top record in the American League and an interesting first round series with the Blue Jays awaits. Cash’s role now becomes even more important, as he’ll have to continue to creatively manage his club’s pitching staff en route to what Tampa Bay fans hope will be a deep playoff run.
The earlier mentioned Jesus Luzardo is not the only dynamic Athletics’ rookie about to introduce himself to the national audience. Oakland’s starting catcher hit only .233 during the regular season but he did crush seven homers in 116 at-bats, bringing dangerous right handed power to the bottom of the A’s line-up. Murphy’s most impressive attribute though is hands down his throwing arm, as he gunned down almost 30% of would be base-stealers.
The young White Sox ace is quickly becoming a household name thanks to the no-hitter he tossed against against the Pirates last month. The dominant outing was not completely out of character though. In 12 outings Giolito blew away 97 batters in 72.1 frames, while keeping opposing hitters on the Mendoza Line and delivering a 1.04 WHIP. At 26-years-old the big right hander has blossomed into a legitimate number one starter, and he’ll get to show the national audience what he can do later today against the A’s.
A surprise entrant in the NL Cy Young conversation is Milwaukee right hander, Corbin Burnes, who has come out of nowhere to become one of the best pitchers in the game this summer. In 59.2 innings Burnes finished with a 2.11 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP, and the Beermakers hope he can hold the powerful Dodgers line-up in check in a difficult first round match-up.
A little discussed aspect of the blockbuster trade that sent Mookie Betts from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in the off-season, was the fact that Maeda moved from Los Angeles to the Twin Cities in the massive three team swap. While the righty was a productive member of the Dodgers’ pitching staff for four years, he was never as good as he was in his first campaign as a Twin. In 11 starts the veteran pitched to a 2.70 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP, while holding the opposition to a .168 batting average and striking out 80 men in 66.2 innings. He’ll toe the rubber for the Twins in game one against the Astros.
Another former Dodgers’ hurler should play an important part in the American League playoffs. Ryu left Hollywood to sign a lucrative free-agent pact north of the border last winter, and his first season in Toronto was a success. In 12 starts he logged a solid 2.69 ERA and struck out well over a batter/inning. The Blue Jays are heavy underdogs against Tampa Bay, but dominant starting pitching can flip a series. Toronto will hope Ryu can spin a gem in game two.
If you had the Marlins claiming a postseason berth via a second place finish in the NL East back in July, I hope you also bought a lottery ticket. Manager Don Mattingly impressively piloted a club with a fun blend of youth and experienced veterans, and Miami has quickly become an easy team to root for. Entering their series with the Cubs the Marlins are essentially playing with house money, and a team with nothing to lose is not somebody you want to play against.
Last but not least, we have to include baseball’s embattled commissioner on this list. Manfred is not exactly very popular among the players, and the rule changes he implemented in 2020 were met with skepticism at best. He does deserve some credit for working creatively with the schedule to allow every team to get at least 58 games in despite both the Marlins and Cardinals having significant Covid outbreaks. His most difficult task is still ahead, however, as if something similar happens in October it’s anyone’s guess how the commissioner’s office will handle it.