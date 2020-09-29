Taylor Swift’s Fans Troll Jake Gyllenhaal Over Instagram Throwback Pic

WENN/Avalon/Apega

The actor promotes a New Eyes for the Needy project, but instead of focusing on the message, Swifties are flooding the comment section with lyrics from ‘All Too Well’.

–

Taylor Swift‘s fans apparently have yet to forgive the singer’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal. The fans, who are known as Swifties, can be seen ridiculing the 39-year-old actor, who dated Taylor back in 2010, after he shares on Instagram an old photo of himself as a child wearing glasses.

A spokesperson for New Eyes for the Needy, a non-profit that distributes prescription eyeglasses to people who can’t afford them, Jake used the Instagram post to promote the organization’s new speaker series, Project Human. “Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ’em on their toes!” so he wrote in the caption.

<br />

Instead of focusing on the message, Swifties were flooding the comment section with lyrics from Taylor’s song titled “All Too Well”, which is rumored about her relationship with the actor. One of the lines in the song reads, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed.”

“TS was right. You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” one troll commented. “Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red. You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” someone else added.

In addition to commenting with the lyrics, some others wrote about the scarf which the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor allegedly never returned following their breakup. “Give taylor swift her scarf back,” one fan said.

Some others thought that Jake should have seen this coming. “u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake,” a fan noted. YouTube sensation Rachel Zegler also chimed in, poking fun at the actor in a comment which read, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”