Taylor Swift Fans Are Flooding Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram With “All Too Well” Lyrics

“Give Taylor Swift her scarf back.”
If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, then you probably know these two facts: 1) She dated Jake Gyllenhaal back in the day. 2) There’s lots of speculation that her hit song, “All Too Well,” is about their relationship coming to an end.
There’s a classic line from “All Too Well,” and it goes a little something like this:
You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed…
Well, uh, yesterday, Jake Gyllenhaal posted this throwback photo of himself as a little kid 👀:
And now, Taylor Swift fans are flooding Jake’s post with the exact same joke…
Like, it’s pretty much every single comment on his post right now:
And even Rachel Zegler, who’s starring in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake, joined in on the fun:
Jake has yet to respond to any of the Swifties…but he’s leaving all their comments up, so, respect!
And it’s worth noting that Jake posted this glasses throwback for a good cause — to shout out the nonprofit New Eyes for the Needy. You can check out his full post below:
