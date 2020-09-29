Taylor Swift Fans Are Flooding Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram With “All Too Well” Lyrics

Bradley Lamb
“Give Taylor Swift her scarf back.”

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, then you probably know these two facts: 1) She dated Jake Gyllenhaal back in the day. 2) There’s lots of speculation that her hit song, “All Too Well,” is about their relationship coming to an end.


There’s a classic line from “All Too Well,” and it goes a little something like this:

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed…

Well, uh, yesterday, Jake Gyllenhaal posted this throwback photo of himself as a little kid 👀:

And now, Taylor Swift fans are flooding Jake’s post with the exact same joke…

Like, it’s pretty much every single comment on his post right now:

And even Rachel Zegler, who’s starring in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake, joined in on the fun:

Jake has yet to respond to any of the Swifties…but he’s leaving all their comments up, so, respect!


And it’s worth noting that Jake posted this glasses throwback for a good cause — to shout out the nonprofit New Eyes for the Needy. You can check out his full post below:

