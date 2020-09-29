Swara Bhasker is touched by a fan’s lovely gesture

India is a country that is obsessed with films. So, obviously, the obsessions also extend to film stars. Recently, a Swara Bhasker fan did the sweetest little gesture for which the actress shared a post on social media expressing her gratitude.

A fan named Sameer Sewak contacted Swara on social media and asked if she could try a batch of his chicken biryani and qorma. The actress gladly accepted the offer and soon after, Sameer paid a visit to her with some delicious food. The actress posted a picture with the fan on social media along with a caption that read, “A #twitter short story with a yummy happy ending! @sameersewak I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, effort & thoughtfulness. I deeply I appreciate ur gesture. It feels like there is hope in the world when strangers are so kind ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ thank u! And the Food was DELICIOUS..”











A fan’s love truly knows no boundaries.