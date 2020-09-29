Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report shows no trace of organic poison in the body

It was revealed that late Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports would be analyzed by a team assigned by All India Institute Of Medical Science. The team reportedly submitted its findings to the CBI, who’s currently leading the investigation surrounding the late actor’s death.

A report in Times Of India has revealed that the report claims there is no trace of organic poison found in Sushant’s body. The report further claims that AIIMS will analyze Cooper Hospital’s report and points out that there is not enough light in the mortuary room. The AIIMS team also conducted a viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death. The AIIMS chairman Dr. Sudhir Gupta shared his observations on the findings so far. He stated, “AIIMS and the CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive.”

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed on Twitter, “The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” When Dr.Gupta was asked to react on the same, he said, “Can’t make an opinion by seeing marks.”