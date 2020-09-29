South Alabama pauses workouts, postpones game vs. Troy

The South Alabama Jaguars announced on Tuesday that Saturday’s scheduled game against Troy has been postponed “due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes.” South Alabama also temporarily paused football workouts.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the school’s decision is related to COVID-19 concerns.

“This postponement is unfortunate, however it’s prudent and wise,” South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said in the school’s statement. “Our most significant concern is the well-being of our student-athletes.

“We are looking forward to hosting Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium at a date to be determined. We appreciate the collaboration and understanding of Troy, and the leadership of the Sun Belt Conference office in working through this situation.”

South Alabama fell to 1-2 following a 42-10 defeat to UAB last Thursday, and the Jaguars aren’t scheduled to play again until an Oct. 17 home game against Texas State. Troy (1-1) is now idle until it faces Texas State on Oct. 10.