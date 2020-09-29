Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have the sweetest message for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have a beautiful daughter in Inaaya and the couple often posts pictures of her on social media. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three today and on the occasion of her birthday, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share super cute posts about the tiny tot.

Soha posted a picture of her, Inaaya and Kunal posing with toy ice creams and captioned it as, “Three years old today @khemster2”. While Inaaya’s aunt Kareena posted a picture of the birthday girl and Taimur Ali Khan and captioned it as, “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya.”

