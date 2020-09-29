Smart Tasks app lets you easily organize your entire week, now with iOS 14 home screen widgets

There are several to-do apps on the App Store, and we have already highlighted some of them here on . Now I’ve been testing the Smart Tasks app, which is not exactly new but it was recently updated with some iOS 14 features. The app lets you organize your entire week in an extremely easy way.

Smart Tasks is designed to be intuitive, so there is not much you need to learn about the app before using it. Users can create as many categories as they want, so the tasks will be better organized. Each category has its own name and a different color.

But what really makes the app more compelling is the “Next 7 Days” view — which, as the name suggests, shows a summary of your week with all the tasks you’ve added. From there, you can simply tap the Plus button to add a new task. All you have to do is set a name, a category, and that’s it.

Here’s how the developer describes the app:

See your whole week in a minimalistic and interactive design. Write down all of the ideas floating in your head and see it in one place. Keep yourself from worrying about what you have to do and start getting things done. Simplify your life. Put in everything from your time sensitive work to things you just don’t want to forget about.

You will also find options to set specific reminders, routines for recurring tasks, add notes to tasks, and more. The app also supports iCloud sync, drag and drop support, multiple home screen widgets, and an option to import data from Apple Reminders app.

Smart Tasks is available for free on the App Store, but some features require a $1.99 monthly or $11.99 annual subscription. It is available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac as a universal app.

