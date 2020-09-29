Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

She didn’t even tell the majority of her co-stars while filming the recent reboot BH90210. Although, she did tell Brian Austin Green. According to Elle, she shared the news with him at a 2019 memorial service for their late castmate Luke Perry. She also later told their co-star Ian Ziering during a dinner at a tapas restaurant.

While the reboot is now over, Doherty is continuing to work on several other projects, including a new TV show and ways to advocate on behalf of other cancer patients.

“I think people have a mental picture of Stage IV cancer as someone sitting in a gray hospital gown, looking out a window on their deathbed,” her husband Iswarienko said at one point. “I don’t see a cancer patient when I look at Shannen. I see the same woman I fell in love with. She looks healthy and vital.”

Still, Doherty admitted it’s hard not to wonder about her future. “I haven’t sat down to write letters. That’s something I need to do,” she said. “There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me.”

In addition, she told Elle she’s considered making video messages. “But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off,” she continued. “I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”

She’s also continuing to fight. “It’s like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture,” she shared. “I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.”

To read her full interview, head on over to Elle.