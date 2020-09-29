See Shanann Watts’ Love Letters to Husband Chris Before Her Murder

Shanann Watts appeared to be fighting for her marriage up until she was murdered by her husband Chris Watts.

Just a couple of weeks after the first trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door was released, Netflix has a new sneak peek that sheds more light on a true crime that captivated the nation.

In a sneak preview released Sept. 29, viewers can read text messages and letters Shanann sent to her husband weeks before her death.

“I miss and love you so much,” she shared in a text after learning she was expecting their third child together. “I am still in shock we are having a little boy! I’m so excited and happy! Thank you for letting me hold you this morning, it felt good! Your letter is on the counter.”

That letter depicted a woman who was pushing to make her marriage succeed. In fact, Shanann wrote that she “will do anything” for Chris.