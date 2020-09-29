Samantha Akkineni turns entrepreneur | Filmfare.com

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses in the country. Even though she’s mainly worked in South films, Samantha has plenty of fans in every corner of India. Recently, the actress turned entrepreneur after launching her very own clothing brand.

Samantha announced her new venture on social media by sharing a video. The actress explained how in her college days she couldn’t afford designer outfits and with this project, she hopes designer dresses are reachable and accessible to everyone. Samantha’s caption for the video reads, “Saaki @saakiworld is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine and my baby for many months. It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. #saakiforyou #launchingsoon Hope you like it”











We wish her the best for her new venture.