Ryan Dorsey Slams Report About Relationship With Naya Rivera’s Sister

He also confirmed that Nickayla, 26, recently moved in with him. As Ryan described, “[Josey] asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,’ because he’s now the closest thing he has to a mom. You’re going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.”

Ryan continued, “And to have to let him get what he wants, what he asks for, and what he needs right now, which is his family. Even though you know it’s temporary and it’s not forever. It’s a temporary situation. After all that he’s had to go through how could you deny him that? Because of what? What some strangers might think or say, or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, ill-logical, misinformed tabloid?”

Additionally, the actor said that he appreciates the support that both his and Naya’s family, especially Nickayla, has offered as they adjust to their new normal. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child,” he shared.