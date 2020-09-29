Report: Texans decide Earl Thomas isn’t ‘a good fit’

The saga of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas potentially joining the 0-3 Houston Texans allegedly took multiple turns on Tuesday.

One day after reports surfaced that Thomas was likely to join Houston following a workout, NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted that the meeting between the two parties was temporarily on hold. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that Houston’s decision was related to the NFL asking teams to review procedures for bringing new players to facilities following the discovery of a coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans.

However, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported later on Tuesday afternoon that the Texans decided Thomas simply wasn’t “a good fit” and won’t be signing the 31-year-old.

The Texans certainly could use the help in the secondary, as they surrendered over 30 points in their first two defeats and then fell 28-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Thomas spent the first years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before he joined the Baltimore Ravens in March 2019. After a single season, Baltimore terminated Thomas’ contract in August following an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark that reportedly involved Thomas striking Clark.