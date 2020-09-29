Ravens’ Jackson after loss: Chiefs are ‘our kryptonite’

The Baltimore Ravens looked like a superteam heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs but reigning MVP Lamar Jackson admitted Kansas City was “our kryptonite” after last night’s 34-20 loss.

The Ravens have faltered against the Chiefs in a way that they have not against any other team in the league. They are 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and the super-powered Kansas City offensive attack since Jackson took over at quarterback while going 21-1 in all other regular season games.

Jackson especially struggled Monday night, failing to throw for over 100 yards and barely completing 50% of his passes as the team was trying to come back the entire game. The third-year quarterback took ownership of his bad play, saying that it was reminiscent of his poor playoff performance in the Ravens’ loss to the Titans in the divisional round last season.

“It looked like the same thing from the Tennessee game to be honest — that’s all,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Mahomes asserted his dominance, having his way with the Ravens’ defense while throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns and getting a fifth touchdown on the ground. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said he hoped they would get another chance to slow Mahomes down.

“I’m really looking forward to earning the right to try to face them again,” Campbell said. “I’m very confident if we played the game that we’re supposed to, we can hang with those guys.”

The Ravens will look to bounce back against the Washington Football Game on Sunday.