Rapper Trina Is BACK TO STRIPPING – Leaks Explicit Pics On Onlyfans!!

Female rapper Trina came in the game as a stripper for 2 Live Crew, and now confirms that she appears tp be back to stripping again.

Yesterday Trina announced that she’s joined Onlyfans, and that she plans to leak explicit images and possibly video of herself on the channel.

Here’s a sample of what you can expect from Trina:

Trina is a popular rapper and television personality. She first garnered much attention in 1998 with her appearance on the single “Nann Nigga” from Trick Daddy’s second studio album www.thug.com. Now she’s best known for her appearances on the VH1 hit series Love & Hip Hop Miami.

But she first burst on to the scene as an exotic dancer – who appeared at 2 Live Crew shows.

Trina has been described by XXL Magazine as “the most consistent female rapper of all time”.The Source celebrated Trina’s career for the 2012 Women’s History Month.] In 2013, Complex ranked “Pull Over” at #27 in their Top 50 Best Rap Songs by Women.In 2014, Trina was included in Billboard’s list of the “31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop”.[