Rapper Lil Baby: I Don’t Want To Be No Malcolm X Or Martin Luther!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lil Baby says he’s had enough of politics — and will be keeping his opinions to himself when it comes to social justice matters from here on out.

“The more I’m seeing what’s up with all that sh*t, the more I’m like, ‘Let me back up off politics,'” he told GQ. “I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King]. I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that.”

