Rapper Jeezy Lands His Own Talk Show

Southern rap star Jeezy is getting his own weekly talk show titled Worth a Conversation With Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different,” he told Billboard of his new venture. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

Jeezy is engaged to The Real cohost, Jeannie Mai.

According to the publication, his new show will debut on FOX Soul, premieres Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Worth a Conversation will see Jeezy chopping it up about several topics that impact the Black community, including politics, the social climate, sports, and entertainment.