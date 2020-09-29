Ranbir Kapoor’s car collection is simply awesome



Ranbir Kapoor hails from the first family of Bollywood. Each generation of stars who have come out of the Kapoor family has taken its legacy to bigger heights. Ranbir has given some amazing performances over the years and keeps impressing the audience with his talent with every outing. The star, however, loves living life king size, he likes enjoying all that he has earned over the years.



And the actor has an awesome fleet of cars in his garage. Ranbir owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Audi A8 and an Audi R8. RK is often snapped cruising around in his ride in and around the city.