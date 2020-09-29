R Madhavan to play a villain in Allu Arjun’s next Pushpa?

Allu Arjun is known for his masala entertainers. His movies might release down South, but his star-power and the entertainment quotient he gets at the movies, makes his films a pan-India project. Allu Arjun’s films are dubbed in several languages and are a hit even in dubbed versions.

Allu Arjun’s next film is Pushpa where he will be seen in a completely different avatar in this gritty drama. Now according to an online portal the makers are keen to rope in R Madhavan for this film. They want the actor to play the negative lead in the film and if this is true, it will be quite interesting to watch Allu Arjun and R Madhavan lock horns on the big screen. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar who has earlier directed Allu Arjun in Arya and Arya 2. The film also stars Rashmika and looking at the first look, the film seems to be a gritty drama and sources suggest that it is based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which released earlier this year and created a storm at the box-office. The film is ready for a Hindi remake starring Kartik Aaryan in a lead role. Allu Arjun will also be seen in Nishabadham which will have a digital release on October 2nd and stars Anushka Shetty alongside the superstar.