R. Kelly ‘Petrified’ & ‘Paranoid’ Following Jail Beatdown!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

R. Kelly is reportedly “petrified” and “paranoid” following his jail beatdown a few weeks back — despite his attacker being moved to a new facility.

“Fear and terror have left him petrified and paranoid,” said Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kelly’s attorneys, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

She adds that the disgraced singer “can’t sleep and is now afraid to leave his jail cell during the two hours he’s permitted daily to venture out. His insomnia is serious,” adding that “He’s even afraid to get his hair cut.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR