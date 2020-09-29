Quebecor says it has no plans to wade into Rogers’ battle for Cogeco

Article content

Quebecor Inc. has no immediate plans to join the fray with its own bid for Cogeco Inc., but left the door open to closer ties with its Montreal-based rival in the future.

Earlier this month, Altice USA Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. launched a hostile US$7.8 billion takeover bid for Cogeco, which, like Quebecor, operates in cable and broadband and owns media. Cogeco and its controlling shareholder, the Audet family, have repeatedly said they’re not interested.

“The Audet family has made it very clear a number of times, over the past few days, that they are not willing to entertain this deal. We have to respect that position,” Hugues Simard, chief financial officer of Quebecor, said at Bloomberg’s Canadian Fixed Income Conference on Tuesday. “At some point if we ended up working together, it is something that would make me happy, but it’s not something I’d comment on at this point.”

If successful, the Altice-Rogers bid would upend Quebec’s cozy telecommunications industry and create a larger competitor for Quebecor. Toronto-based Rogers has held a minority position in much-smaller Cogeco for decades, instigated by its late founder, Ted Rogers. However, Cogeco has been protected from takeover advances by the Audets, whose holding company controls the voting shares.