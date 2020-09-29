Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Gives Update After Receiving Blood Transfusion

Chrissy—who is mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2—also took to her Instagram Story to share more details on her hospital stay. “OK updates,” she began. “I got the blood of somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people, people that might be me.”

Prior to her hospitalization, Chrissy was put on bed rest for two weeks. “And that’s like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering,” she explained to fans over the weekend. “I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month…maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”