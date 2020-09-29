Poll: Are you going to watch the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate is here.

On Tuesday, the first of three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will kick off at 9 p.m. airing across all major TV networks and live streaming on several other platforms. There will undoubtedly be a lot of media attention on the event.

So we want to ask you: Whether you support Trump, Biden, or are still undecided, are you planning to watch the debate tonight?

Will you watch the candidates face off or just catch up on the highlights in the morning? Maybe it’s too stressful, and you’d rather skip it altogether? Or perhaps you’ve already signed up for a virtual watch party, ordered some wings, and eagerly await learning how the candidates will respond to the debate topics.

Let us know what you plan to do for the debate in the survey below or email us at [email protected]