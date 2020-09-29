Police investigating report of attempted rape in Boston Public Garden

Police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to rape a woman walking in the Boston Public Garden early Monday morning.

Boston police said in a statement that the woman told detectives she was walking in the park around 6 a.m. when a man approached her and placed his hand over her mouth, making “sexually explicit threats and attempting to remove an article of clothing” she was wearing.

According to the department, the woman was able free herself and run to safety.

“The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties or thirties with slim to medium build and short black dreadlocks,” police said in a statement.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4400. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).