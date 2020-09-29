Peter Sterling’s cheeky shot at poaching Maroons

Parramatta great Peter Sterling has fired a cheeky shot at the Maroons over the state’s ‘poaching’ past as an injury crisis causes headaches at the selection table.

As the Origin series opener inches closer, injuries to Kyle Feldt, Michael Morgan, Moses Mbye and David Fifita will limit Queensland coach Kevin Walters at the selection table.

The Maroons will also be without Valentine Holmes for Game One, after he accepted an early guilty plea for a grade-one shoulder charge.

Over the years, the Maroons have faced accusations of casting a wide net to find player by New Souths Wales pundits and fans, with NSW born and raised Greg Inglis a particular trigger point given the significant role he played for the best Queensland side in history.

Inglis was picked for the Maroons at the beginning of their era of dominance, winning 11 out 12 series between 2006-2017 despite hailing from Kempsey on NSW’s mid-north coast and playing his first senior game at age 16 for Newcastle’s Hunter Sports High.

Discussing the injury crisis facing Queensland in 2020, Sterling, who was born in Toowoomba and is often used to counter the poaching argument by Queenslanders, fired off a cheeky shot hinting at the potential for a fresh poaching raid.

“In the past, they’ve taken our players, it may well be that they will be scouting New South Wales players who visited Queensland for a holiday some stage early in their lifetime,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“They might look at Papua New Guinea. There might be another Adrian Lam.

“Their stocks are down. Clearly, when your three teams north of the border don’t play finals football, there’s a concern there as to what the representative team will look like.

“It’s a problem for them, I don’t think anyone south of the border will be concerned.

“Whatever side they put on the field will grow a leg, they will rise to the occasion.”

Sterling doubled down on his comments after co-host Mat Thompson asked him if Inglis, who has been at the centre of Origin comeback speculation, should be seriously considered for this year’s series.

“I said, they’ve stolen our players before,” Sterling replied wryly.

“They may well be scouting New South Wales players who visited Queensland.”

Moving from playful banter to serious analysis, Sterling offered one glimmer of hope for the Maroons in the form of Titans young gun AJ Brimson who he said could slot in anywhere in the Maroons’ backline.

The Parramatta legend said he expected Brimson to be part of the squad.

“Brimson’s an interesting one,” Sterling said.

“He’s played in the halves and he’s played at fullback. You’d think he’d be in their 17.

“He’s got the motor and speed where you might be able to accommodate him somewhere else.”

Asked if it would be too big an ask for him to start in the centres, given his lack of game time in that position at club level, Sterling said he had an important asset that would help cover for any defensive misreads.

“Speed covers any deficiencies in defence to a large degree,” Sterling said. “If you’re a poor defender and lack pace, that’s a really bad combination.

“But you can cover glitches there just because you have great speed.”