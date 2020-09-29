People Have Mixed Reactions to Eve Alluding That Race Doesn’t Matter in Her Interracial Marriage

Instagram

During her appearance in an episode of ‘Uncensored’, the ‘Gotta Man’ raptress discusses how she and husband Maximillion Cooper has been adjusting to their differences.

Rapper Eve is happily married to Gumball 3000 mogul Maximillion Cooper after they tied the knot in 2014. During her appearance in an episode of “Uncensored”, Eve discussed how she and her husband have been adjusting to their differences.

“I don’t think about our race. I don’t,” the “Love Is Blind” femcee shared. “When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it, but we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

She went on adding, “With my [four] stepchildren, we have discussions. We talk about race, we talk about–especially in America. The things that go one here. Especially when [Maxmillion] comes here and he sees the violence that’s going on, the police brutality. Things that he didn’t think still happened because he’s White. And that’s just real.” She also noted that the discussion was “beautiful thing.”

Upon watching the video, people gave mixed reactions to Eve’s statement. “Good for her. Society expects black women to be lifelong race warriors until they’re broken down and burnt out. Eve is instead happy, relaxed and living her best life with a wealthy man who loves her,” one fan commented.

Begging to differ, someone responded, “Now I’m not for her ‘ not thinking about race’ However I am for a black woman being loved and treated well by her partner . This man does do that and Eve is happy and living well so I’m not bashing sis for her white husband sorry not sorry !”

Someone else later opined, “Chile, I’m so over the double standards with our community policing bws dating choices yet when bm date out we relinquish them of any responsibility to the bc. Eve left the ruff ryders behind to elevate her life and ChOoSe bEtTeR yet there’s still a prob?”

Slamming a publication for misleading headline, a fan said, “you ought to be ashamed of that horrible headline. You know Eve didn’t say just that. You need to add what came after that semicolon. Y’all real reckless with the race baiting click bait. You know people will just run with the headline & not listen to the entire segment.”

Another critic, meanwhile, wrote, “Eve contradicted herself. Because how can she say she don’t think about race yet she has discussions about race with her step children. Alexa play Love Is Blind by Eve…But we don’t blame Eve. She is entitled to feel and think how she wants. Speaking on racism ain’t easy.”

Eve has yet to comment on the debate she sparked following her remarks.