Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

The New England Patriots will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sundaym and Bill Belichick knows that there is perhaps no greater challenge in football than trying to slow down Patrick Mahomes. When asked about Mahomes, Belichick said he had nothing to add to the conversation, as everything that could be said in praise of the young quarterback has already been said several times over.

“All the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” Belichick said.

It’s hard to disagree with Belichick, as Mahomes has been off to arguably the most impressive start for a quarterback in NFL history, having already won an MVP and a Super Bowl despite just turning 25. He reminded everyone that he is the best quarterback in the game last night, outdueling reigning MVP Lamar Jackson while scoring five touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

But Belichick says that the Chiefs present a lot more to worry about than just Mahomes, as the entire roster is filled with talent and they have Andy Reid, who is perhaps the best head coach in the league not named Bill Belichick.

“I mean they’re really good,” Belichick said. “It starts with an MVP quarterback and great offensive coordinator and head coach. Andy [Reid] does a tremendous job putting pressure on the defense. They’ve got a lot of good skill players, a lot of experienced players. I think the backs are a big weapon for them, both in the running game and in the passing game.”