Patrick Mahomes, fiancee announce they’re expecting first child

Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and one-time NFL regular season MVP Patrick Mahomes announced alongside fiancee Brittany Matthews on Tuesday that the couple is expecting their first child:
The news came less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shredded the Baltimore Ravens for four passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a convincing 34-20 victory that propelled the defending champions to 3-0 on the year.
Earlier this month, Mahomes presented Matthews with an engagement ring on the same day he and his Kansas City teammates received their Super Bowl rings for their victory over the San Francisco 49ers last February: