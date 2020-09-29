Patricia Arquette Takes Aim at Donald Trump for Allegedly Paying $750 in Federal Income Taxes

WENN/Instar

Actress Patricia Arquette is among the outraged stars who have slammed U.S. leader Donald Trump over allegations he only paid $750 (£582) in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

According to an expose published in the New York Times on Sunday (September 27), “Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency.”

“In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years – largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.”

While a lawyer for the Trump Organization claimed that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate,” stars have flocked to social media to criticize the POTUS.

“If you paid more than $750.00 in Federal taxes (which supports the military and vets by the way),” wrote “Escape at Dannemora” star Patricia, “then you paid more than Trump paid.”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei referenced Trump’s scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels, tweeting, “Fun fact: In 2016, Trump paid Stormy Daniels more than 173x what he paid the federal government in income taxes,” while celebrities including “Glee” actor Kevin McHale simply wrote, “$750.”

Concentrating on the report that he paid no income tax over a 10-year period, filmmaker Ava DuVernay added, “You read that right. None. Zero.”

According to New York Times, Trump also went to great lengths to reduce his tax bill through highly questionable measures, including a $72.9 million tax refund that is subject to an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.