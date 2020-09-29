Parrots removed from wildlife park after teaching each other to swear at visitors

A flock of parrots at a zoo had to be removed from their enclosure after they started swearing at visitors.

The five African grey parrots were adopted by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in August and put into quarantine together.

Within 20 minutes of them being on display to the public, there were reports of the birds using foul language and cackling with laughter.

The park chief said they used their in isolation to teach each other swear words, leading to “an old working men’s club scenario”.

Swift action had to be taken when they started using obscenities with guests and the birds were given a ‘ out’.

Steve Nichols, CEO at the Friskney park, said over the last 25 years he’s taken in many parrots “that have sometimes had a bit of blue language”.

He told LincolnshireLive: “Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny.

“We always find it very comical when they do swear at you.”

The latest batch of parrots were adopted at the same and and were quarantined together, leaving a room “full of swearing birds”.

“The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again,” continued Mr Nichols.

“We found it highly amusing and the customers were fine – they were no problem at all.

“But we worried because we had a weekend coming up and children coming.”

While the swearing birds provided some much-needed hilarity, they were placed in an off-shore enclosure in the hopes they would be influenced by other parrots to behave more appropriately.

Mr Nichols said African grey parrots are particularly adept at “learning vocalisations from all sorts of noises”.

The plan now is to release the five birds into separate areas so they can’t encourage each other with naughty language.

Mr Nichols said people have travelled from far and wide to see the swearing parrots in action.

“It is quite an unusual place where you are walking around and people are swearing at aviaries trying to get a parrot to swear back at them.”

He joked the site has become an “adult theme park”.

The park previously made headlines around the world after a video of a parrot, named Chico, singing Beyonce’s ‘If I were a boy’ went viral.