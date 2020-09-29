OnePlus Nord: Everything you need to know!

The OnePlus Nord marks the start of a new product line for OnePlus The company is getting back to its roots of creating truly affordable smartphones that deliver quality user experiences for as little money as possible — something it’s shifted away from with devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus Nord is one of the most enticing phones from OnePlus we’ve seen in a while, and if you’re eager to learn all about it, you’ve come to the right place. From official specs, pricing, and our impressions of the phone, here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus Nord!

Nice balance OnePlus Nord

A new value standard The OnePlus Nord delivers all the features you’re looking for in a value flagship. There’s a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, a 48MP camera at the back, and all-day battery life with 30W wired charging. Add a clean software interface and you get one of the best values in 2020.

How much does the OnePlus Nord cost?

The big draw to the OnePlus Nord is that it marks OnePlus’ return to affordable smartphones, and that’s clearly evident by how much OnePlus is asking for the phone. If you live in the UK or Europe, the OnePlus Nord costs £379 (around $480 USD) and €399 ($450), respectively. Indian customers, however, are able to buy the phone for even less at just ₹24,999 ($335). India has one of the most competitive smartphone markets on the planet, particularly when it comes to getting a good deal. So many companies do what they can to deliver excellent phones at low prices in the country, and this is something OnePlus knocked out of the park with the Nord. Combine that with excellent specs, a great design, and clean software with timely updates, and the OnePlus Nord stands out as a clear winner in the Indian market. When and where can I buy the OnePlus Nord?

The OnePlus Nord is available in 31 countries across the globe. That’s an impressive launch for the company and should result in the Nord becoming immensely popular, but there is one market that’s missing out on it — the United States. OnePlus is focusing on European countries and India with the Nord, which is where it expects the phone to sell the best. A few lucky OnePlus fans got the chance to use the Nord in the U.S., but a full-on launch isn’t happening any time soon. Per OnePlus CEO Pete Lau: A select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch. That’s certainly a bummer if you live in the U.S. and were hoping to buy the Nord as your next smartphone, but now for the good part. OnePlus is set to launch another model in the Nord series that will be available in the U.S. What is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and is it coming to the U.S.? While the OnePlus Nord isn’t available in the U.S., OnePlus is releasing another model in the series called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that will go on sale in the U.S. for around $400 later this year. We revealed that the Nord N10 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G connectivity, and the phone will have a 90Hz panel, and 64MP camera at the back. The fact that a new Nord model is launching in the U.S. makes it that much more enticing, and at $400 it will be going up against the likes of the Pixel 4a. It has the potential to be one of the best mid-range phones in the U.S., and there is a lot of excitement for the device. Have we reviewed the OnePlus Nord?

If you’re interested in learning more about the Nord, you should read our detailed review. The Nord holds up just as well as the OnePlus 8 in real-world use, and the value on offer is incredible. From our review: What OnePlus has managed to achieve with the Nord is commendable. You don’t miss out on any of the core features that make OnePlus’ flagships stand out, and that makes the Nord a particularly great option if you’re looking to buy a phone for under $500 in 2020. As the Nord borrows a lot of the core features from the OnePlus 8, you ultimately get a device that delivers 90% of the same features at 60% of the cost. What does the OnePlus Nord look like?

The front of the OnePlus Nord is home to a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left. The display also isn’t curved at all, which is something you do get on the 8 and 8 Pro. You’ll also notice that the Nord has two cameras on the front, which is a first for any OnePlus phone. Gorilla Glass 5 covers the front and back of the OnePlus Nord, giving it a very premium in-hand feel despite its low price. The glossy finish for the glass is different from the matte one on the OnePlus 8 series, but even so, it still looks excellent (especially in that Blue Marble color). The mid-frame is made out of plastic, and you get metal buttons for the volume rocker, power/lock button, and alert slider. Around back, the Nord opts for a left-mounted rear camera bump, an LED flash, and a couple of OnePlus logos. On the bottom, you’re treated to a USB-C port and speaker grille. There isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack, which isn’t all that surprising seeing as how the last OnePlus phone to offer it was the OnePlus 6 from 2018. All-in-all, the OnePlus Nord has an excellent design. You could argue that it’s not as eye-catching as something like the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, but given just how cheap the phone is, we’re more than happy with what OnePlus was able to achieve. What specs does the OnePlus Nord have?

OnePlus phones are known for delivering flagship specs at lower prices than their rivals. The OnePlus Nord is a little bit different in these regards as its the first OnePlus phone to ship without a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, but that doesn’t mean its specs are bad. In fact, these are some of the best specs you’ll find for a sub-$500 smartphone.

Category Features Operating System OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10 Display 6.44-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED

2400×1080

Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

1 x 2.4GHz Cortex A76

1 x 2.2GHz Cortex A76

6 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 GPU Adreno 620 RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Rear Camera 1 48MP, f/1.75 (Sony IMX586)

0.8μm, OIS, EIS

4K at 30fps Rear Camera 2 8MP wide-angle, f/2.25

119-degree field-of-view Rear Camera 3 2MP macro, f/2.4 Rear Camera 4 5MP portrait lens, f/2.4 Front Camera 1 32MP, f/2.45 (Sony IMX616)

0.8μm, EIS, fixed focus Front Camera 2 8MP, f/2.45

105-degree field-of-view Battery 4115mAh non-removable Charging USB-C 2.0

30W Warp Charge 30T Security In-display fingerprint sensor (optical) Dimensions 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight 184g Colors Blue Marble, Grey Onyx

The Snapdragon 765 powering the Nord has proven to be a big talking point for 2020. It’s a chip that allows for fast performance and 5G connectivity without the insane cost of the 865, and we’ve tested it extensively. OnePlus offers plenty of RAM and storage options for the Nord, and even the baseline offering of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is pretty great for a phone in this price category. We’re also excited to see that large 4,115 mAh battery, which is of course backed by OnePlus’s Warp Charge 30T wired charging. Add that together with an impressive array of cameras, a 90Hz OLED display, and you’re looking at one beast of a phone. Is the OnePlus Nord part of a new product line?

Back when the OnePlus Nord was thought to be the “OnePlus 8 Lite,” we were expecting it to be a typical release for the company. It would obviously target a lower price than we’d seen from past OnePlus phones, but at the end of the day, that’s all it would be — another OnePlus phone. Now, we know that it’s a much bigger deal. On June 23, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a post on the OnePlus forums to announce the creation of a new “affordable smartphone product line.” As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India. But don’t worry, we’re also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well. This new product team is led by Paul Yu, who has headed product hardware development for many of our previous flagship devices over the past 5 years. We’ve also assembled a team of young, creative and enthusiastic OnePlus staff from all over the world, who have been working tirelessly over the past few months to bring this product line to life. Shortly after that on June 30, OnePlus made the name official via a video on its OnePlus Nord Instagram page. In the video, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau says: Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centered around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line. All of this is to say that OnePlus Nord is the start of a new beginning for OnePlus. It’s been exciting to watch the company compete more and more closely with the likes of Samsung and Apple with its flagship releases, but more premium phones has also resulted in considerably higher prices. With the launch of Nord, OnePlus can continue focusing on its higher-end handsets while also offering a robust budget option. That’s indeed the case with the Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus is planning on following it up with a $200 entry-level option dubbed the Nord N100. Is the OnePlus Nord a successor to the OnePlus X?

Unless you’ve been following OnePlus from the very beginning, there’s a good chance you don’t remember the OnePlus X. Honestly, we don’t blame you. The OnePlus X was released in October 2015, just a few months after the OnePlus 2 hit the scene. The idea behind the OnePlus X was to deliver the OnePlus experience at the lowest price possible, resulting in a $249 phone that offered a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and a 13MP rear camera. At the time, those were great specs for a phone so cheap. Unfortunately for OnePlus, the phone was plagued by poor cameras, weak battery life, and just never captivated a similar audience that its other phones had. The OnePlus X remains as the most affordable handset OnePlus has ever sold, but the OnePlus Nord gets awfully close to it with a price of around $335 in India. Should I just get the OnePlus 8 instead?

There’s no denying that the OnePlus Nord is an exciting phone, but the fact of the matter is that it’s not available for purchase in the United States. If you live in the U.S. and want a OnePlus phone, check out the OnePlus 8 or wait for the Nord N10 5G. The OnePlus 8 is a lot more expensive than what the OnePlus Nord costs, but it’s still a pretty good price considering everything it brings to the table. Some highlights for the phone include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,300 mAh battery. The OnePlus 8 isn’t the absolute best value we’ve ever seen from the company, but if you’re shopping for a new Android handset, it’s definitely one of the top ones you should consider.

