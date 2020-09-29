One Contestant Is Eliminated on Disney Night

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” season 29 returned with a new episode on Monday, September 28. The new outing was a Disney night which saw the contestants performing routines inspired by movies from the Mouse House.

The first performer that night were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten who danced a Jive to “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog“. Judge Bruno Tonioli noted that Skai was a little tight and lack elasticity, while Carrie Ann Inaba could see that she was nervous throughout the routine. She was given 18 points out of 30.

Following it up were Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The pair performed a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid”. Bruno praised Monica for her “confidence and connection.” Derek Hough agreed, saying that it was beautiful though she needed to pay attention to her feet. She got 21 points.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber then danced a Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins”. Carrie Ann “loved” their synced performance, while Bruno called her “sweetly delicious” and “addictive.” The judges gave her 19 points.

Dancing a Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from “Aladdin” were AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. Bruno loved it while Derek said that AJ was “improving and refining.” As for Carrie Ann, she said his elbow dropped just a little bit during the spin. The performance earned them 21 points.

Later, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe danced a Quickstep to “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”. Carrie Ann said that things looked great in the beginning until Anne started to lose control. Derek, meanwhile, suggested Anne should try not to rely on Keo so much on the dance floor. They got 15 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong opted for a Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from “Up“. Carrie Ann praised their chemistry as a pair. Jeannie also sang her praises, saying that the dance was “beautiful” that she had a “fantastic” frame. Bruno then said that Jeannie “captured the essence of the film, pure storytelling.”

Dancing a Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from “Soul” were Nelly and Daniella Karagach. Derek said the routine was “really good” and Bruno even called it a “proper Foxtrot.” Carrie Ann, meanwhile, thought Nelly’s a very natural dancer. He got 18 points.

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov danced a Samba to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King“. It wasn’t the best Samba for Bruno, and Carrie Ann said it was lacking most of the other necessary elements. She was given 12 points for the routine.

Next up were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev who danced a Rumba to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana“. Carrie Ann dubbed it the best dance of the night. As for Bruno, he said it reminded him of the shape of water. Kaitlyn earned 23 points.

Following it up were Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd who danced a Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast“. While he had to work on some things, the judges praised him for his “confidence” and “light and easy action.” The judges gave him 22 points.

Dancing an Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. The judges loved his routine with Derek thinking that they perfectly “nailed” it. The performance got him 24 points.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart chose to dance a Rumba to “Reflection” from “Mulan“. It was so beautiful that Carrie Ann shed tears. Derek said that his arms looked “beautiful,” while Bruno loved his “exquisite” shapes. He got 24 points.

As for Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, they danced a Jive to “King of New York” from “Newsies“. Bruno said he “played the role brilliantly,” noting that his footwork was “light” and “nimble.” The judges gave him 20 points.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko rounded out the night with a performance of Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella“. Derek called it “stunning.” Carrie Ann, meanwhile, said that the pair looked “stunning, like magic together” though she needed to work on her “ugly line.” She got 22 points.

It was then time to reveal the results. Anne Heche and Carole Baskin were named as the bottom two. Derek voted to save Anne and Bruno also picked Anne. With that, Carole Baskin was eliminated.