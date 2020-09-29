‘No coiner’ TikTok star launches finance podcast with Bitcoin bull Pomp By Cointelegraph

‘No coiner’ TikTok star launches finance podcast with Bitcoin bull Pomp
A 21-year-old social media star famous for his TikTok videos is entering the crypto space, guided by bull Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano.
Bryce Hall has launched a finance podcast with Pompliano called “Capital University”. Unlike Pomp’s regular podcast, which is focused on business, , and promoting Bitcoin (BTC), the joint venture will cross the generational divide, as the 32-year-old Pomp learns how social media influencers are making money, while Hall learns tips about building generational wealth through investment strategies.
