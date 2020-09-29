‘No coiner’ TikTok star launches finance podcast with Bitcoin bull Pomp By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

‘No coiner’ TikTok star launches finance podcast with Bitcoin bull Pomp

A 21-year-old social media star famous for his TikTok videos is entering the crypto space, guided by bull Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano.

Bryce Hall has launched a finance podcast with Pompliano called “Capital University”. Unlike Pomp’s regular podcast, which is focused on business, , and promoting Bitcoin (BTC), the joint venture will cross the generational divide, as the 32-year-old Pomp learns how social media influencers are making money, while Hall learns tips about building generational wealth through investment strategies.

Source: Instagram

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR