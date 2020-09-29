Nicki Clyne Shares Update on Wife Allison Mack Ahead of NXIVM Sentence

Clyne confirmed that she remains a member of NXIVM, but suggested that those involved consented to the acts outlined by officials in the case, which included branding members with a symbol that included Raneire’s initials. “We’re not denying that certain things took place. There is evidence that certain things happened,” she claimed. “How they happened, why they happened and how certain people chose them—that’s a whole other conversation.”

During the trial, Clyne was accused of recruiting members for NXIVM, but was never formally charged.

Raniere’s co-conspirator, Clare Bronfman, who recently stated she will not disavow Raniere, will be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 30. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification, and faces up to five years in prison.