New on Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming in October, from Unsolved Mysteries to Rebecca

October is gearing up to be another busy month at Netflix.
The streaming giant has plenty of spooky features scheduled in the run-up to Halloween. Most notably, The Haunting of Bly Manor starring Victoria Pedretti will satiate fans of the acclaimed anthology who have been eagerly awaiting its second season since the first series was released in 2018.
Horror fans can branch out into lesser-known territory with foreign-language Netflix originals The Binding and Cadaver, or they can retread comfortable ground with fan-favourites Paranormal Activity 4 and The Conjuring. Other notable mentions include Aaron Sorkin’s highly anticipated crime drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and the film adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s iconic gothic thriller Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.
TV-wise, October marks the return of the hit docuseries Unsolved Mysteries and Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning drama Pose. Meanwhile, rom-com fans will be adding Emily in Paris to their watchlist – the new series stars Lily Collins as an American woman who moves to Paris for her dream job.
Below is a list of all the original titles to arrive on Netflix in October 2020, as well as the licensed content.
All Because of You (2020) – Malaysian action movie
Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) – Animated series about a master thief who uses her skills for good
Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) – Brazilian crime-drama series
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Limited Series) – Animated Halloween special
Dick Johnson Is Dead! (2020) – Docu-drama by Kristen Johnson about her elderly father
Emily in Paris (Season 1) – Romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins
Serious Men (2020) – Indian comedy
Song Exploder (Volume 1) – Docuseries deconstructing songs, based on the podcast of the same name
The Binding (2020) – Italian horror
You’ve Got This / Ahi te Encargo (2020) –Mexican romantic drama
Starbeam: Halloween Hero (2020) – Animated Halloween animated special
Hubie Halloween (2020) – Adam Sandler’s latest original comedy
Deaf U (Season 1) – Docuseries about deaf students attending college at Gallaudet University in Washington DC
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 2) – Second season of the acclaimed horror anthology starring Victoria Pedretti
The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) – Sundance Award-winning comedy by Radha Blank
Start-Up (Season 1) – Rom-com Korean series
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) – Behind the scenes documentary following K-Pop girl band BlackPink
Grand Army (Season 1) – Coming of age drama following five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn
La Révolution (Season 1) – French drama based on a reimagined history of the French Revolution
Star Trek: Discovery (Season 3) – Highly anticipated next season of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) – Historical drama based on the real-life 1969 trial of the Chicago seven starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong and Eddie Redmayne
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) – Second season of the hugely popular docuseries chronicling weird unsolved crimes
Rebecca (2020) – Film adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic thriller, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer
Cadaver (2020) – Norwegian horror film
Over the Moon (2020) – Animated outer space adventure
The Queen’s Gambit (Limited series) – Limited series about orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon
Addams Family Values (1993) – Beloved Nineties family comedy sequel
A Moving Image (2016) – Independent drama about an artist returning to her home to find it has been gentrified
Banana (2015) – Channel 4 limited series about “love without labels”
Beyond the Mat (1999) – Sports documentary looking at professional wrestlers
Corpse Bride (2005) – Tim Burton’s stop-motion musical animation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter
Dennis the Menace (1993) – 1993 family comedy based on the beloved Beano cartoon
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) – A family drama starring Morgan Freeman
Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Korean drama fantasy series
Generation Revolution (2016) – Documentary about black activists in London
Gone Too Far (2013) – British Nigerian comedy-drama film
Into the Storm (2014) – Natural disaster drama starring Richard Armitage
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – Fourth instalment of the horror franchise
Pose (Season 2) – Emmy-winning drama about the LGBTQ community in New York
Kangaroo Jack (2003) – Family comedy
The Conjuring (2013) – First of the famous horror movie franchise
The Last Tree (2019) – Independent drama about a teenager moving to London
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) – Romantic comedy about friendship
The Three Musketeers (2011) – A modern-day remake of the classic
The Ugly Truth (2009) – Romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler
Tucked (2018) – Drama about an ageing drag queen
Oloture (2019) – Nigerian crime drama about a journalist who goes undercover
Line of Duty (Season 5) – Fifth season of the hit crime drama following a police anti-corruption unit
Dr Suess’s The Grinch (2018) – An animated remake of the 2000 classic starring Jim Carrey
Overlord (2018) – Horror by JJ Abrams
Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Jaden Smith narrates this documentary looking at new innovations to solve the water crisis
Tattoo Fixers (Season 5) – Fifth season of the Channel 4 reality series
The Da Vinci Code (2006) – Ron Howard’s mystery thriller based on the book by Dan Brown
Nobody’s Fool (2018) – Tyler Perry comedy
Mank (2020) – David Fincher’s biographical drama about Herman J Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane
The One (Season 1) – Sci-fi drama based on John Marrs’ novel
Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) – Drama about students at an elite ballet academy