New on Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming in October, from Unsolved Mysteries to Rebecca

October is gearing up to be another busy month at Netflix.

The streaming giant has plenty of spooky features scheduled in the run-up to Halloween. Most notably, The Haunting of Bly Manor starring Victoria Pedretti will satiate fans of the acclaimed anthology who have been eagerly awaiting its second season since the first series was released in 2018.

Horror fans can branch out into lesser-known territory with foreign-language Netflix originals The Binding and Cadaver, or they can retread comfortable ground with fan-favourites Paranormal Activity 4 and The Conjuring. Other notable mentions include Aaron Sorkin’s highly anticipated crime drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and the film adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s iconic gothic thriller Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.

TV-wise, October marks the return of the hit docuseries Unsolved Mysteries and Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning drama Pose. Meanwhile, rom-com fans will be adding Emily in Paris to their watchlist – the new series stars Lily Collins as an American woman who moves to Paris for her dream job.

Below is a list of all the original titles to arrive on Netflix in October 2020, as well as the licensed content.

All Because of You (2020) – Malaysian action movie

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) – Animated series about a master thief who uses her skills for good

Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) – Brazilian crime-drama series

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Limited Series) – Animated Halloween special

Dick Johnson Is Dead! (2020) – Docu-drama by Kristen Johnson about her elderly father

Emily in Paris (Season 1) – Romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins

Serious Men (2020) – Indian comedy

Song Exploder (Volume 1) – Docuseries deconstructing songs, based on the podcast of the same name

The Binding (2020) – Italian horror

You’ve Got This / Ahi te Encargo (2020) –Mexican romantic drama

Starbeam: Halloween Hero (2020) – Animated Halloween animated special

Hubie Halloween (2020) – Adam Sandler’s latest original comedy

Deaf U (Season 1) – Docuseries about deaf students attending college at Gallaudet University in Washington DC

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 2) – Second season of the acclaimed horror anthology starring Victoria Pedretti

The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) – Sundance Award-winning comedy by Radha Blank

Start-Up (Season 1) – Rom-com Korean series

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) – Behind the scenes documentary following K-Pop girl band BlackPink

Grand Army (Season 1) – Coming of age drama following five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn

La Révolution (Season 1) – French drama based on a reimagined history of the French Revolution

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 3) – Highly anticipated next season of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) – Historical drama based on the real-life 1969 trial of the Chicago seven starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong and Eddie Redmayne

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) – Second season of the hugely popular docuseries chronicling weird unsolved crimes

Rebecca (2020) – Film adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic thriller, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer

Cadaver (2020) – Norwegian horror film

Over the Moon (2020) – Animated outer space adventure

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited series) – Limited series about orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon

Addams Family Values (1993) – Beloved Nineties family comedy sequel

A Moving Image (2016) – Independent drama about an artist returning to her home to find it has been gentrified

Banana (2015) – Channel 4 limited series about “love without labels”

Beyond the Mat (1999) – Sports documentary looking at professional wrestlers

Corpse Bride (2005) – Tim Burton’s stop-motion musical animation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter

Dennis the Menace (1993) – 1993 family comedy based on the beloved Beano cartoon

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) – A family drama starring Morgan Freeman

Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Korean drama fantasy series

Generation Revolution (2016) – Documentary about black activists in London

Gone Too Far (2013) – British Nigerian comedy-drama film

Into the Storm (2014) – Natural disaster drama starring Richard Armitage

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – Fourth instalment of the horror franchise

Pose (Season 2) – Emmy-winning drama about the LGBTQ community in New York

Kangaroo Jack (2003) – Family comedy

The Conjuring (2013) – First of the famous horror movie franchise

The Last Tree (2019) – Independent drama about a teenager moving to London

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) – Romantic comedy about friendship

The Three Musketeers (2011) – A modern-day remake of the classic

The Ugly Truth (2009) – Romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler

Tucked (2018) – Drama about an ageing drag queen

Oloture (2019) – Nigerian crime drama about a journalist who goes undercover

Line of Duty (Season 5) – Fifth season of the hit crime drama following a police anti-corruption unit

Dr Suess’s The Grinch (2018) – An animated remake of the 2000 classic starring Jim Carrey

Overlord (2018) – Horror by JJ Abrams

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Jaden Smith narrates this documentary looking at new innovations to solve the water crisis

Tattoo Fixers (Season 5) – Fifth season of the Channel 4 reality series

The Da Vinci Code (2006) – Ron Howard’s mystery thriller based on the book by Dan Brown

Nobody’s Fool (2018) – Tyler Perry comedy

Mank (2020) – David Fincher’s biographical drama about Herman J Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane

The One (Season 1) – Sci-fi drama based on John Marrs’ novel