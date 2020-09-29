New Netflix Christmas Movies 2020



Gareth Gatrell / Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX



From playwright and director David E. Talber, the holiday musical — which has been 20 years in the making — follows eccentric toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and his granddaughter, Journey, as they work on an invention that could change their lives forever. The movie stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose (who voiced Tiana in Princess and the Frog), and Phylicia Rashad, and it features music written by John Legend. Check out more photos here.

Premieres Nov. 13