New Netflix Christmas Movies 2020

‘Tis the season for ample holiday movies 🎄!

Guess what time it is?? If you’re thinking “fall” or “spooky season,” you’re wrong*! It’s holiday time, baby, and Netflix just shared the first look at their upcoming Christmas movies!


*Okay, so you’re technically right, but that’s not the point.


Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play friends who, frustrated by their families’ obsession with their singledom, decide to be each other’s dates to all holiday functions throughout the year. They make a pact to keep things strictly platonic, but as time goes on, it becomes clear they should be together always…not just on special occasions.

Premieres Oct. 28

This is the rom-com of my heart’s desire, and there’s a trailer! Check it out below:

LOL, that joke about using protection after touching hands hits different in the COVID-19 era.

Next up, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square:


Netflix

The absolute queen of my life, Christine Baranski, plays a wealthy, disagreeable woman who moves back to her hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. But reconnecting with an old flame and getting guidance from a literal angel, aka Miss Dolly, she has a change of heart just in time to celebrate Christmas.

Premieres Nov. 22

There’s not a trailer yet, but Dolly released a song of the same name from her upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas! You can check it out below:

Then, (and no, this isn’t a Riverdale movie) there’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey:


Gareth Gatrell / Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

From playwright and director David E. Talber, the holiday musical — which has been 20 years in the making — follows eccentric toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and his granddaughter, Journey, as they work on an invention that could change their lives forever. The movie stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose (who voiced Tiana in Princess and the Frog), and Phylicia Rashad, and it features music written by John Legend. Check out more photos here.

Premieres Nov. 13

It’s time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.

Kurt Russell &amp; @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November.

The sequel, which stars real-life couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, follows a now-teenaged Kate, who reunites with Santa Claus to stop a troublemaker from canceling Christmas. You can watch the first movie here!

Premieres Nov. 25

Which movie are you most excited to watch?

