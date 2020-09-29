Netanyahu says Israel’s nationwide lockdown is likely to last at least a month.

Israel’s second national lockdown is likely to last at least a month and perhaps much longer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as the country’s soaring infection rate of around 8,000 confirmed new cases a day remained among the highest in the world. “In my opinion it won’t be less than a month and it could take much more ,” Mr. Netanyahu said in reply to a question from a member of the public during a Facebook Live video session. The lockdown came into effect in mid-September, on the eve of the Jewish New Year holiday, and was tightened with new restrictions that came into effect on Friday.