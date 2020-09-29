‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7: Chelsea Field Promoted to Series Regular

Rita Devereaux is putting down roots in NOLA: Chelsea Field, who has recurred on NCIS: New Orleans as the DOJ attorney, has been promoted to series regular for Season 7 — opposite real-life husband Scott Bakula, our sister site reports.

Rita was first introduced in Season 3, after which she moved back to her hometown of New Orleans as she and onetime boyfriend Dwayne Pride (Bakula) rekindled their relationship.

Field’s previous TV credits include episodes of NCIS proper, Memphis Beat, Without a Trace and Cold Case, plus the 1990 ABC drama Capital News.

* Riverdale Season 5 has added Erinn Westbrook, whose previous TV credits include The Resident, Insatiable and Awkward, in the series-regular role of Pop Tate’s ambitious granddaughter, Tabitha, per .

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Madison Thompson (Ozark) to play Jordan, a worldly young woman who is more than meets the eye, per . Her first episode airs in late October.

* Quibi has announced Black Equals Beauty, a four-part documentary series executive-produced by Queen Latifah and promising “a kaleidoscopic approach into how Black women in America have used inventiveness to flip oppressive archetypes through their style, beauty, and behavior.”

* The 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will feature panel Q&As for CBS’ B Positive, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Hulu’s Monsterland, AMC’s Soulmates, NBC’s Transplant and HBO’s We Are Who We Are (all streaming Friday, Oct. 2 on the Yahoo Entertainment Channel); IMDb TV’s Alex Rider, Netflix’s Away, NBC’s Connecting, Fox’s Filthy Rich, Showtime’s Moonbase 8, Amazon Prime’s Truth Seekers and Peacock’s Wilmore (streaming Saturday, Oct. 3); and Disney+’s Clouds and Marvel 616, and AMC’s Walking Dead Universe (streaming Sunday, Oct. 4).

* The Film Independent Spirit Awards will now honor achievements in TV — including Best New Scripted Series, Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series, male and female performances and Best Ensemble Cast — beginning with its 36th annual ceremony on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

