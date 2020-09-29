NBAs James Harden Engaged To GORGEOUS Instagram Model – Buys $5M Ring!

Congratulations are in order for NBA star James Harden – he’s engaged to one o the most beautiful models on Instagram – a Houston gal named Gail.

James and Gail have been seeing each other now for a couple of years, has confirmed. But in the past James has been out IN THESE STREETS, and reluctant to settle down with anyone.

Now the NBAs scoring leader has decided that he’s had enough thots, and he’s ready to make a life with a REAL ONE.

One of Gail’s friends told , “Gail is the perfect woman, beautiful, smart, and loyal. She and James are soul mates – I’m so happy for them.”

Gail is overjoyed with James’ decision. The two got engaged on Saturday – and she was so happy that she quickly took to IG to show off her ring, which costs a reported $5 MILLION.

Here’s Gail and the ring. Her mentions are full of congratulations from her friends and fans:

Here are some pics of Gail: