NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

The ‘Kacey Talk’ rapper has been taken into police custody in Baton Rouge, Louisiana during the filming of music video for newest single ‘Choppa City’ from his sophomore set.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy is behind bars in his native Baton Rouge, Louisiana after he was among a group of 16 people arrested for drug and gun charges.

The “Bandit” hitmaker, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was taken into custody on Monday night (28Sep20), when he was reportedly in the middle of shooting a music video for his track “Choppa City”.

According to TMZ, the 20 year old, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was booked on three separate drug possession and manufacturing/distributing charges.

He remained behind bars on Tuesday morning as his court date or bond amount had yet to be set, an official for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

YoungBoy’s representatives have not commented on the news of his legal trouble, which emerges a year after he was caught up in a deadly shooting outside a Miami, Florida hotel, where his then-girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured.

The rapper has recently been linked to boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, Jr.‘s daughter Yaya Mayweather, who is pregnant with her first child. The baby is believed to have been fathered by YoungBoy.

NBA YoungBoy dropped a new album called “Top”. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200, marking his third number-one album overall and his second chart topper in 2020, following the release of mixtapes “AI YoungBoy 2” (October 2019) and “38 Baby 2” (April this year). All three also hit the pinnacle on U.S. R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Before the album release, the rapper had a friction with his label. He asked for his masters in exchange for four new album, but his label refused. “I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation,” he initially said.