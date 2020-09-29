Home Entertainment NBA YoungBoy Arrested For Having A Firearm At A Video Shoot!!

NBA YoungBoy Arrested For Having A Firearm At A Video Shoot!!

Bradley Lamb
NBA Youngboy was reportedly on the set of a video shoot in Baton Rouge when police officers arrested him for having a gun on set. 

The news was confirmed by Youngboy’s sister via her Instagram Story.

There are currently no further details pertaining to the rapper’s detainment.

Last week, the rapper sat down for an interview with Elliott Wilson, where he expressed that he was not competing with rappers such as DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch.

