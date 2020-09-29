Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Reacts to Reports She Moves In With Her Ex Ryan Dorsey

WENN/Apega/Judy Eddy

The model and the actor have reportedly decided to move in together to raise his son with the ‘Glee’ Alum, who died of drowning in Lake Piru back in July.

–

Naya Rivera‘s sister Nickayla Rivera has responded to the reports that she has moved in with her late sister’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey following the “Glee” alum’s death in July. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 28, she wrote about asking for “compassion.”

Without confirming or denying the report, Nickayla shared, “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family.” She added, “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself.”

She then alluded that she was “not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.” The model went on to write, “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same.”

Nickayla Rivera responded to reports of her moving in with Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Earlier in the day, Nickayla and Ryan were reportedly working together to raise his son with the late actress as they decided to move in together. The two allegedly have been spending a lot of time together as they lean heavily on each other for support and comfort.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old appeared to spark dating rumors as she was spotted helping the actor move his belongings from his home in North Hills to their rented home. Further sparking rumors that they might be dating, the two were seen holding hands while shopping at a Local target. The pair appeared to have a great time with Nickayla jokingly pushing Ryan’s shoulders away at the store.

Naya died of accidental drowning in July 2020 after she went missing in Lake Piru. Her body was recovered from the lake on the morning of July 13 after a five-day search. She was interred at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Hollywood following a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, including the “Glee” cast, on July 24.