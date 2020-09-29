Naya Rivera’s Sister Allegedly SLEEPING w/ Her Husband! (Shock Pics)

On Monday, the Daily Mail dropped a blockbuster bombshell report, suggesting that Naya River’s sister and her husband, Ryan Dorsey have an intimate relationship. read the report, which claims that the two have been “supporting each other” following Naya’s death in July and have recently moved in together.

Yes – her sister and her husband.

The article posted multiple pictures of the two – looking like a couple. And it suggested that the two were romantically together. In NONE of the images, was Ryan and Naya’s 5 year old son.

Here are the images from The Daily Mail, that have people talking.

Pics Of Nickayla walking with Ryan, she’s MUCH taller than him

Pics Of the Two HOLDING HANDS At The Mall, Looking Like A Couple

Pics Of The Driving Together, Before Having A Close Meal Together

Pics Of The Two Moving In Together

Pics Of Them Outside Their New Home Together

Now Nickayla, is responded to the rumors in an Instagram statement that she’s “not concerned” with the way things look.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only that is important is my family and friends,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself.”

She continued, “I’m not concerned with the way things looks because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

The message went on: “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, and never take a moment of life for granted.”

