Multiple Apple services are down for some users this Tuesday

Multiple Apple services are not working for some users this Tuesday, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud apps. Apple has confirmed the outage on its System Status webpage, which has been going on for a few hours now.

According to Apple, some of its online services are partially not working, such as iCloud apps. Other services like Apple Music, App Store, and Apple TV+ are completely offline right now.

Here’s what the company says on its website:

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for when the outages will be resolved. Are you experiencing any problems with these iCloud services today? Let us know down in the comments.

