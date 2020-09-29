Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Hint at Trouble in Paradise With Spiteful Twitter Exchange

Instagram

The co-founder of KYCHE Extensions tells her boyfriend to ‘stfu’ as he weighs on her tweets about breaking up, just days after they had fun celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have hinted at trouble in paradise, just days after they were loved up during his birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The pair seemed to have a lover’s quarrel after having a spiteful Twitter exchange.

On Monday, September 28, the 25-year-old model/social media personality shared cryptic posts about breaking up. She wrote that she’s “back on my bulls**t,” which is seemingly taken from Jhene Aiko‘s song “B.S.” about breaking up with someone and then hitting the “scene” once again.

In another post, Ari warned her boyfriend after he tweeted, “S**t be crazy………………….,,.” She responded to his post with a fiery-sounding message, “Boy stfu before I send this b***h up.”

She added later, “30 nobody laughs at the end of a relationship, they cry. But go off.” In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “It’s funny everywhere but on my line.”

The tweets have since been deleted as some speculated that Ari wasn’t tweeting about her relationship with Moneybagg. She reportedly talked about the end of relationship between rapper BIG30 and her sister. She, however, told Moneybagg not to comment on the split, but he said something that upset her, prompting her fiery response.

Ari herself later hinted that her relationship with Moneybagg remains intact as she tweeted again, “Yosohn makes me so happy. No matter what’s going on he makes me smile.”

Ari and Moneybagg indeed have had a roller coaster romance. Earlier this month, the former waitress seemed to go on a rant about her relationship with Moneybagg. “I promise to God I’ll never put nobody else’s happiness before mine except my son,” she said on Twitter, prompting one of her followers to ask her what happened.

Ari did not reply to the said user, though another person offered an explanation, “Bagg left her in the hotel to run the Vegas streets.” Someone else then asked whether she planned on getting married in the future, to which she said no. In a separate tweet, the mom of one wrote, “Sometimes you can’t be mad at nobody but yourself.”

Just days later, however, the pair put on a loved up display when celebrating his birthday with his friends. Ari surprised him with a brand new Maybach and he seemed to be more than happy with the gift as saying in a video, “This lady differentttt, lamb p***y, maybach d**k.”